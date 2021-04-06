Varun Dhawan and wife donate to fire victims

ZIRO, 5 Apr: Expressing solidarity with the fire victims of Tirap and Longding, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal donated Rs 1 lakh as relief assistance for the fire victims.

Dhawan has been camping in Ziro since February, shooting for his upcoming movie Bhediya.

The amount was received by Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang, who is on her way to Tirap to meet the victims and handover the amount, besides Rs 2, 06, 809 received from the voluntary donation organised by the district administration, in collaboration with the Apatani Students’ Union.

Earlier, film producer Pooja Vijain also donated Rs 51,000 for the fire victims. (DIPRO)