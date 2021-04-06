Covid-19 SoP, vaccination status reviewed

ROING, 5 Apr: Standard operating procedure (SoP) of Covid-19 and vaccination status of all the government departments of Lower Dibang Valley district were reviewed during a coordination meeting conducted by the district health society and district administration at the VKV auditorium here on Monday.

Speaking about the Covid -19 mutation, Dr LC Deori informed that the emergence of new variants of the virus is a matter of grave concern as the new variants are more infectious and that the new cases of Covid infections are rising at a faster rate than the first wave.

Representative of the WHO, Dr Victoria spoke on the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines and urged everyone to trust the vaccine and follow Covid-19 SoPs.

DRCHO Dr Raju Mena gave an update on the vaccination status of the district and requested all the HoDs and PRI members to cooperate with the district administration and the health department to improve the vaccine coverage in the district.

The ZPC and ZPMs who attended the meeting informed that similar meetings will be conducted at the gram level to disseminate information on the vaccine.

Roing CO Kenter Lendo urged all the HoDs to monitor the vaccination status of

their respective departments. She also asked the HoDs to ensure that their staff coming from outside the state be mandatorily asked to undergo Covid-19 test before joining the office. (DIPRO)