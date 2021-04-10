Union seeks resumption of ‘janta durbar’

ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: The All Arunachal Pradesh Abo Tani Student’s Union on Friday demanded that the state government immediately resume the ‘janta durbar’ programme.

In a representation it submitted to the chief minister, the union said: “During the tenure of previous chief ministers of the state, janta durbar used to be regularly held. During such programmes, the common public from all over the state who could not meet the chief minister and other cabinet ministers during normal times could meet them and place their grievances for solving their problems.”