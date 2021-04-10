Govt emphasizes on completion of vaccination before 2nd wave of Covid-19 hits state

DCs asked to be proactive

ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: Health Secretary P Parthiban emphasized on completion of the Covid-19 vaccination drive as early as possible, before the second wave of the pandemic reaches Arunachal.

During a videoconference with the DCs, SPs and DMOs of all the districts, Parthiban informed that the state has vaccinated 95,618 beneficiaries with the first dose and 29,271 with the second dose till date. Eighty-nine percent of the healthcare workers (HCW) have been vaccinated with the first dose, while 67 percent of the frontline workers (FLW) have been vaccinated with the first dose, he said.

Kumar asked the DCs to ensure 100 percent coverage of the HCWs and FLWs “while making sure that vaccines and human resources are available.” He asked them to ensure that communication strategies are in place. He also asked the DCs to be proactive in generating awareness on vaccination, so that the public willingly comes forward to take the vaccine. “At all times, the vaccine wastage must be below 1 percent,” the CS said.

Health Minister Alo Libang, who chaired the videoconference, urged the DCs to ensure that “all SOPs related to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour are being followed.”

The meeting also discussed the state’s plan to organize a ‘Vaccination Festival’ from 11 to 14 April, during which emphasis will be given to IEC activities such as mobilization of beneficiaries through ASHAs, AFs, AWWs, PR leaders, religious leaders, etc.