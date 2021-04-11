96 cases settled in lok adalats

ITANAGAR, 10 Aug: Along with the rest of India, the district legal services authorities of Arunachal conducted national lok adalats under the guidance of the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) on 10 April.

A total of 632 cases, comprising pre-litigation and pending cases, were listed, out of which 96 cases were settled. “An amount of Rs 75,15,853.45 was realized as compensation and recovery to the litigants and financial institutions,” the APSLSA informed in a press release.

It said the cases listed were criminal compoundable, bank recovery, MACT, NI Act, matrimonial dispute, etc. The lok adalats were held by the district and sessions courts of Yupia (Papum Pare), Tezu (Lohit) and Bomdila (West Kameng), the chief judicial magistrates of Seppa (East Kameng), Yupia, Pasighat (East Siang), Aalo (West Siang), Changlang, Daporijo (Upper Subansiri) and Ziro (Lower Subansiri), and the judicial magistrates first class of Yupia, Tawang, Longding, Namsai and Khonsa (Tirap), the APSLSA said.