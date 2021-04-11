Lowang inaugurates WTP in Hayuliang

HAYULIANG, 10 Apr: PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang inaugurated a water treatment plant (WTP) here in Anjaw district on Saturday, in the presence of MLA Dasanglu Pul, Anjaw DC Ayushi Sudan, PHE&WS Chief Engineer (EZ) Tomo Basar, and others.

The WTP, with a storage capacity of 40,000 litres, is designed for providing purified water to the projected population of Hayuliang township in 15 years.

The minister, who is on a five-day tour of Anjaw, also

visited district HQ Hawai, where he inaugurated a tribal culture centre.

Addressing a public meeting at the multipurpose community hall in Hawai, Lowang said that development of road communication in the district is essential, and advised the citizens and civil society groups of the district to cooperate in speedy development of the roads in the district.

He assured to take up the issues and public demands at the appropriate levels. (DIPRO)