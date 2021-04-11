CM, gov extend Pongtu greetings

ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Pongtu festival of the Tutsa community.

“I offer my prayers to the supreme god Rangkhothak, the divine goddess for a bumper harvest, prosperity and protection from natural calamities and epidemics,” Khandu said in his message.

He also reminded everyone that the Covid pandemic is not yet over.

“I appeal to all to follow all Covid-19 protocols sincerely and honestly, especially during festivals and social gatherings as the virus is not yet dead,” he said.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the festivity would usher in peace, happiness and prosperity for all.

“I trust the celebration this year will invoke the blessings of the almighty for a bumper harvest and security of the crops against natural and other calamities,” he said in a message. (CM’s PR Cell & Raj Bhavan)