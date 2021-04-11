Army defuses live mortar bomb in Hollongi

Staff Reporter

HOLLONGI, 10 Apr: Army experts on Saturday defused a live mortar bomb which had been found in a dumper truck (AS-01HC-5861) carrying boulders on 7 April. The truck had come from Seijosa in Pakke-Kessang district.

Following instructions from Papum Pare SP Neelam Nega, the bomb had been kept in a safe place till the arrival of the experts from the army.

Later, bomb experts from Likabali-based 56 division ordnance, Maj Yogesh, Subeder Sailendra Singh and Lance Naik Saurav Kumar defused the bomb at an isolated place near the greenfield airfield site with the help of Balijan SDPO D Gumja, Balijan PS OC Inspector T Milan and Hollongi IC OP Sub-inspector M Hussain.