Gov appeals to people to follow Covid-19 protocols

ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: Governor BD Mishra on Saturday appealed to the people of the state to follow the Covid-19 pandemic protocols and take precautions against the spread of Covid-19.

He also urged the people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus during the ‘Tika Utsav’.

“The Covid-19 virus has once again lifted its ugly head in our country and in our state. So far, our state and our people have been lucky to guard well against this deadly virus. However, we need to be now extra careful and strict about protecting ourselves against the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic,” the governor said.

Stating that “maximum testing of people should be done for the coronavirus and confinement zones should be made very specific,” Mishra urged the people to get vaccinated during the ‘Tika Utsav’ from 11 to 14 April.

He called upon the citizens of the state, the frontline workers, doctors, paramedics and security personnel to “take the challenge highly seriously.”

“Let us be very strict about the anti-coronavirus protocols and defeat the onset of coronavirus in our state,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)