KOHIMA, 10 Apr: Soldiers of the Dao division of the Spear Corps doused a raging forest fire close to Bada Kandun village in Anjaw district in the early hours of 7 April after battling the flames for over 12 hours.

The fire was threateningly close to the village. If it had not been checked, it would have burnt down the entire village within no time. The jawans, however, managed to douse the fire at around 4:30 pm the next day, informed Kohima-based defence PRO Lt Col Sumit Kumar Sharma.