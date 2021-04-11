DoNER secy on visit to Tawang

TAWANG, 10 Apr: DoNER Ministry Secretary Inder Jit Singh along with other senior officers from the ministry and the state government arrived in Tawang on Saturday on a three-day official visit.

The secretary visited the Tawang monastery, and inspected the work for modernization of power distribution through underground cabling to the monastery. He also visited the ropeway between Chhamleng and Gyangong ani gonpa, and asked the department concerned why it is not functioning.

In the afternoon, Singh visited the construction site of the ‘mega festival and multipurpose ground’ in Mentsemtse. He then inspected the high altitude stadium here. (DIPRO)