Female bikers create record, tour NE within a week

ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: Three female bikers of the Northeast completed their NE tour within seven days.

Bikers Nirmali Nath from Assam, Onen Nenty from Nagaland and Rosalynn Lushai from Mizoram reached Itanagar on Friday, before the completion of the tour at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Saturday, travelling a distance of 2,500 kms.

With the theme ‘Breaking stereotype and redefining Northeast’, the three women travelled from Guwahati to Shillong, then took the Silchar-Agartala-Aizawl-Imphal-Dimapur-Tezpur route before reaching Itanagar, riding 300-400 kms per day.

Felicitating the three riders on their arrival here, Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association president John Panye along with treasurer Michi Rajen commended their “courage and challenging attitudes.”

Panye said that the youths of the Northeast should “venture out of the box, explore beautiful places and people, and promote the tourism sector in the region.”

The three riders said their tour was aimed at “shedding the stereotype conception about women, who are mostly confined inside the four walls of the house.”

“The tour is about breaking the age-old and outdated belief about women, as well as about portraying the NE states as safe destinations for all types of tourists,” they said.