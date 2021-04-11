MLA leads cleanliness drive

[ Karda Natam ]

DUMPORIJO, 10 Apr: A cleanliness drive initiated by local MLA Rode Bui was organized here in Upper Subansiri district on Saturday.

The drive saw the participation of the public, NGO representatives, the urban development (UD) department and ‘team clean and green Subansiri’.

The participants cleaned the general ground and the drainage system. The garbage was disposed of on the outskirt of the town by the UD department.

The MLA said that “serious awareness programme in the area has made great changes in the development, especially in terms of cleanliness in the urban areas.”

He said the UD department and the public are relentlessly making efforts to ensure the success of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Bui also appealed to the public to maintain social distance and use facemasks in public places.