World Homoeopathy Day observed

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Homoeopathy Council, in association with the state branch of the Homoeopathic Medical Council of India, observed World Homoeopathy Day at the health services directorate here on Saturday to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of homoeopathy, Dr CF Samuel Hahnemann.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Services Director Dr M Lego suggested that the participants follow the principle of homoeopathy, ‘Similia similibus currenter (like cures like)’, founded by Hahnemann.

Dr Lego also commended “the service rendered by the homoeopathy medical officers in Covid-19 pandemic management.”

An honorary felicitation was conferred on retired joint director of health services (AYUSH), Dr BVS Murty for his outstanding contribution and selfless service towards mankind in the field of homoeopathy.

Several speakers delivered lectures on the life of Dr Hahnemann, case presentations on the importance of mental symptoms in homoeopathy, and management of common ailments through homoeopathy.

A two-minute silence was also observed to mark the untimely demise of Dr Sumitra Bhardan.