Refresher prog on engineering applications concludes

ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: The first phase of a refresher programme on ‘Engineering applications of optimization’ concluded at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP) here on Saturday.

The online programme was sponsored by New Delhi-based All India Council for Technical Education and the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE). It was organized by the automobile engineering department of RGGP from 5-10 April.

During the valedictory function, ISTE national vice president Prof Bhabaranjan Sarmah said that “engineers play a vital role in every aspect of life and always focus on optimizing the resources, processes, products and services.”

He expressed willingness to be associated with RGGP in the coming years for carrying out various developmental activities.

AUE HoD (in-charge) Dr D Devarasiddappa informed that out of 16 technical sessions conducted during the training programme, eight sessions were held on various topics related to the theoretical and practical aspects of applications of optimization techniques in the field of engineering and technology.

Apart from these, six technical sessions were conducted on advanced techniques in the field of engineering and technology.

As part of promoting the Fit India movement, two sessions – ‘Technology of yoga for holistic living’ and ‘Mind matters and cognitive thinking’ – were conducted by Vishnu Prakash from the Assam-based Art of Living International Centre.

Faculty members and research scholars from various engineering and diploma institutions across the country attended the programme.

The second phase of the refresher programme will be held from 19-24 April.