APLS conducts 101st literary session

ITANAGAR, 11 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) held its 101st monthly literary session at JN State Museum here on Sunday.

During the session, which was chaired by APLS president YD Thongchi, APLS members contributed a number of literary works.

The literary session was initiated by two new members: Biki Yader, a student of DNGC College, with her poems in Hindi titled ‘Andheri Rat’ and ‘Guru’, followed by another student from the same college, Tam Martha Tarh, with her English poem ‘Solitude’.

Thongchi critiqued the poems and short stories presented by the members, and encouraged them to keep writing.

The APLS has been conducting monthly literary sittings since December 2008.