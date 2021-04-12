GWS seeks action over vandalism

ITANAGAR, 11 Apr: The Galo Welfare Society (GWS) has sought action against vandalism carried out at the Mopin Solung ground here by one Tai Tayu and others on 1 April.

It said that it condemns the “criminal act, which has dishonored and disrespected the sanctity of indigenous festival of Galo by act of trespassing, intimidation and vandalization.”

It said that a non-bailable case has been registered against Tai Tayu and others at the Itanagar police station but the alleged accused are yet to be arrested.

The GWS also condemned “the act of inaction by the district administration and the capital police in apprehending the culprits.”