Awareness meeting on beautification of Daporijo held

DAPORIJO, 11 Apr: An awareness meeting on beautification of Daporijo township was organized by the tourism department in collaboration with the Upper Subansiri district administration here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, DC Mika Nyori urged them to cooperate with the tourism and other departments to keep the town clean and beautiful.

He urged all the stakeholders to focus on giving quality services to the tourists for the growth of tourism in the district.

District Tourism Officer (in-charge) Bishal Aran highlighted the various initiatives being taken by the tourism department for beautification of the township. He emphasized on the importance of keeping the town clean and green to attract more tourists.

Aran also highlighted the significance of wearing traditional dresses by all shopkeepers and autorickshaw drivers “as they are the first point of contact by the tourists.”

UD & Housing EE S Maru, Tata Sumo Welfare Association secretary Babu Mosu, Auto Rickshaws Welfare Association secretary Jito Dignium, All New Market Welfare Association president Nyaluk Doni and Gandhi Market Welfare Association president Tayir Bulo also spoke. (DIPRO)