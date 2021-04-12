ASBA to pursue govt for hiring foreign coaches

ITANAGAR, 11 Apr: Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) secretary (event) Nich Bapu gave assurance that the ASBA would take up with the government the matter of hiring foreign coaches to teach the state’s shuttlers.

He said this during a consultative meeting with parents, players and coaches at the MLA Cottage indoor badminton stadium here on Sunday to evolve a long-term plan for the state’s budding badminton players.

Most of the parents lamented that their wards are unable to compete in national and international events because of lack of enough time for practice. They appealed to the state government through the ASBA to bring foreign coaches to the state quarterly on contract basis, so that the players would be provided with good training.

A few parents disclosed that they face untold difficulties while keeping their wards outside the state. “We are determined to support our kids and wish that our kids opt for sports as profession, but we have limited resources,” said one of the parents.

Meanwhile, the ASBA welcomed Jokom Ribya as badminton instructor and expressed gratitude to the state government for posting the new badminton instructor under the ASBA.