Sinyik super league football tournament underway

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 11 Apr: The first Sinyik Super League Football Tournament got underway at the mini outdoor stadium here in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday.

MLA Taniya Soki kicked off the tournament in the presence of DC Mika Nyori and others.

Soki urged the players to “play the game with the spirit of real sportsmanship with discipline,” and stressed on self-discipline to achieve success.

He also appealed to parents and guardians of teenagers to take care of their wards and keep them away from drug abuse.

The opening match, played between

Sinyik Brother Football Club and United Football Club, ended in a draw with 2 goals scored by each team.