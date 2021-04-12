Kra Daadi wins Kabaddi championship

CHIMPU, 10 Apr: The 3rd edition of the Junior State Level Hornbill Kabaddi Championship, organized by the Arunachal Kabaddi Association (AKA) at Marik Academy here, concluded on Saturday.

Kra Daadi won the championship after defeating Kurung Kumey in the final.

Among others, Palin MLA Balo Raja, Green Gold Farm managing director Likha Maj and Arunachal Badminton Association secretary Bamang Tago witnessed the final match.

AKA president Bamang Raman, AKA GS Dongche Peter, organizing chairman Lingdum Tadum and organizing secretary Yorum Tatum were also present.