‘Vaccination festival’ launched across state

NAMSAI, 11 Apr: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday launched the ‘vaccination festival’ here in the presence of local MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, DC RK Sharma, DMO Dr NS Namchoom, and others.

Mein urged the district administration to “make a full effort to carry out a vaccination drive at every circle of Namsai district and vaccinate as many eligible people through this special campaign and check on zero wastage to increase the vaccination capacity.”

He emphasized on wearing masks and observing the Covid-19 SOPs, and appealed to every eligible person to get themselves vaccinated during the ‘festival’.

Mein also called for conducting intensive RT-PCR and TrueNat tests in the district, and announced to use the MLALAD funds of the three legislators of the district to minimize the cost of RT-PCR tests.

DRCHO Dr Tope Yomcha presented a brief report on the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Namsai district, while local MLA Namchoom was administered his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In Papum Pare district, DRCHO Dr Neyang Nitik launched the vaccination festival at the Doimukh CHC in the presence of CHC MO Dr Lobsang Chuki, staffers and beneficiaries.

Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu has directed all the HoDs and their subordinate officials who are 45 years of age and above to get themselves vaccinated and follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

He stated that failure to follow and adopt the preventive measures would invite a penalty of Rs 500 as per the state government’s order.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive is being carried out at 16 centres across the district: the CHCs in Doimukh, Kimin, Sagalee and Balijan and the PHCs in Chiputha, Hollongi, Jote, Kakoi, Lenka, Leporiang, Mengio, Poma, Tarasso, Parang, Toru and Beysernyello.

Eligible beneficiaries have been advised to carry their service identity card, Aadhaar card, PAN card, MNGREGA job card, driving licence, passport or EPIC, etc, and employment certificate in case of healthcare and frontline workers for identification during vaccination.

In Lohit district, DC Marge Sora launched the four-day vaccination festival in the presence of medical officers and health assistants at the Tezu zonal hospital.

The DC urged the public of 45 years of age and above, and all HCWs and FLWs to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Thirty-six people had been vaccinated till the time of filing this report.

Our correspondent adds: In Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district, the vaccination festival was launched at the anchal samiti hall in Roing on Sunday.

DRCHO Dr Raju Mena spoke about the aims and objectives of the festival. “Public announcement through miking to spread awareness about the vaccine is on in full swing across the district,” Dr Mena informed.

“All HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 45 and above should get vaccinated. There is no scarcity of the vaccine. That said, given how precious this vaccine is, there is no place for wastage,” he said.

He added that more Covid vaccination centres should be set up to avoid overcrowding.

Roing ZPM Komji Linggi, Koronu ZPM Monti Linggi, Bollung ZPM Arun Pertin and Iduli ZPM Rajen Mickrow said they are trying their best to convince the people of their respective areas to get vaccinated.

IMCLS vice president Bishen Mepo said that, while the vaccination festival is appreciable, “it is also important that SOPs should be maintained strictly. Otherwise, all efforts of the vaccination drive will go in vain.”

“Overcrowding in the market area should be checked. The growing culture of housie and DJ nights should also be checked as these will give rise to the spread of the virus. Moreover, DJ nights are hubs for drug mafias as use of drugs in such programmes are rampant,” he said.

ABK general secretary Tobang Pertin said that the entry points in Koronu, Dambuk and Shantipur should be checked too. “RAT tests should be conducted on entry of outsiders or possession of the Covid-19 vaccination certificate should be made mandatory,” he opined.

LDV SP JK Lego said that, if required, he would deploy police force at all entry points of the district to monitor and check all those who enter the district. He proposed to make it mandatory for returnees without vaccination certificates to sign an agreement upon entry, stating that they would get tested at the district hospital for Covid-19 and submit the result.

LDV DC KN Damo directed all the healthcare workers to compulsorily take the vaccine. “The DMO and the DRCHO should ensure 100 percent vaccination of HCWs in LDV,” he said.

As for housie and DJ nights, the DC said that “these are antisocial activities and should be tackled not only by the police and the DA but by everyone in the society.”

“Do not encourage them. Apart from drugs, these places also have scope for exploitation of young girls. The loud music played at unearthly hours disturb small children, school going children, senior citizens, ailing people and the general public,” he said.

ZPC Obang Ngupok also spoke. (With inputs from DCM’s PR Cell & DIPROs)