Rijiju chairs DISHA meetings

ITANAGAR, 12 Apr: The first quarter meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (DISHA) of East Kameng and West Kameng districts was convened on the virtual mode by union MoS for Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju, who is also the MP from Arunachal West parliamentary constituency and chairman of the DISHA.

The departments in East Kameng presented their progress report on major flagship programmes.

Rijiju exhorted all to execute the flagship schemes and other developmental works diligently, so that the benefit of each and every scheme reaches the targeted groups in a time-bound manner.

“The holistic approach to all-round development of a district, which includes infrastructure development, road, electricity, water and internet connectivity, education for all, employment generation and poverty alleviation programmes can succeed only through synergy and convergence of all schemes through various departments,” Rijiju said.

He also sought the report on the status of Covid-19 vaccination in the district.

For West Kameng, various issues related to physical and financial progress and details of works undertaken so far under 41 centrally sponsored schemes were reviewed at the meeting.

The minister urged the DC and the implementing agencies to ensure that the public are made aware of all the available programmes/schemes sponsored by the central and state governments.

“All the utilization certificates should be submitted on the time to get necessary sanction of the fund,” he said.

Rijiju also chaired the Papum Pare District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting on Monday via videoconference and reviewed the centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) implemented by different departments.

Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu and all the HoDs implementing centrally sponsored schemes attended the virtual meeting.

Rijiju expressed satisfaction over the progress of works and requested all the HoDs to “give a concrete figure of all CSS schemes wise implemented by their respective departments.”

He also asked them to “make follow-up success stories of beneficiaries who have been benefitted through various CSS schemes which help them to generate income and employment to others directly or indirectly.”

The minister lauded the Papum Pare district administration for successfully handling the last “Covid-19 lockdown pandemic situations.”

The DC apprised the minister of the ongoing projects in the district and highlighted the potential of fisheries development in the foothill areas of Papum Pare. He also highlighted the pivotal role played by the fish farmers of the district during the last lockdown period.

The heads of departments presented the achievement reports for the 2020-21 financial year, and apprised the minister of the physical and financial achievements under the CSS’ implemented by their departments. (DIPROs)