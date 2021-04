YUPIA, 12 Apr: As part of the four-day observation of the ‘vaccination festival’, a Covid-19 vaccination centre (CVC) was set up in the office premises of the Papum Pare DC here on Monday.

Altogether 162 persons, including citizens and frontline workers, were vaccinated during the day. The vaccination centre will be open from 9 am to 5 pm till 14 April. (DIPRO)