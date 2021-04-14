CM, gov convey Sangken greetings

ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separated messages greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Sangken festival of the Tai Khampti community.

“Sangken, the festival of purity and holy water, is not only an occasion to celebrate but also to put into practice the teachings of Lord Buddha, which is compassion, love and peace,” Khandu said in a message on Tuesday.

“Let this celebration be another knot in the bond of our unity in diversity,” he said.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the sacred event and the festivity associated with Sangken festival would usher in peace and happiness for all.

“May this festival of our Khampti and Singpho brethren bind each one of us in fraternal love, amity and affection and inspire us to strive for the unity, progress, and wellbeing of all,” the governor said in his message.

He also appealed to all the citizens of the state to observe the precautions against Covid-19 and make full efforts to check the spread of the coronavirus. (CM’s PR Cell & Raj Bhavan)