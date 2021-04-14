DC convenes meeting on tackling 2nd wave of Covid-19

AALO, 13 Apr: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi convened a meeting with NGOs, heads of offices and members of the public here on Monday to prepare for the second wave of Covid-19.

“The second phase of Covid-19 is more threatening than the first one, and though no positive cases are reported now in the district, utmost precaution has to be taken now to prevent it from spreading here,” the DC said.

The returnees from other states have to be tested he said, and appealed to the civil society to help the administration, the police and the medical department as they did in the past.

“ILP will be strict, Covid care centres will be kept in readiness, no public gathering and social function will be allowed without permission, social distancing and wearing of facemasks shall be made compulsory, and a district task force will be constituted again to create awareness among the people,” he said.

DMO Dr Moli Riba and DSO Dr Jombom Kato stressed on tracking, testing and treatment, and urged all to send “doubtful “people” directly to the hospital for tests. “Anyone found positive will go under strict home quarantine,” they said.

DDMO Dorjee Nima presented the pending bills of last year’s efforts to fight Covid-19 and highlighted the mounting pressure from the suppliers.

Former minister Doi Ado donated Rs 50,000 this year to gear up the initial activities. Senior citizens, retired government officials, members of the ATPWDS, representative from Mother Vision, the APAWS, the PAYWA and others also offered suggestions. (DIPRO)