DTFI meeting on IMI 3.0, Covid held

SEPPA, 13 Apr: A meeting of the East Kameng district task force for immunization (DTFI) was held here under the chairmanship of ADC (HQ) Likha Tejji on Tuesday to review the progress of the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 3.0 and the Covid-19 vaccination coverage.

The DRCHO presented the statistical report on IMI 3.0 and Covid-19 vaccination coverage, and said the percentage of the vaccination coverage “is above the mark as per national directives.”

The ADC reiterated the need to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 SOPs in the wake of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases. He directed all the outpost administrative officers to strictly enforce the Covid-19 SOPs, and asked the medical department to effectively implement the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive.

He commended the ‘vaccination utsav’ initiative of the health department which is being celebrated across East Kameng district from 11 to 14 April. (DIPR)