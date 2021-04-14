KVK conducts sanitation drive

NAMSAI, 13 Apr: A pig sheds sanitization programme was conducted here by the Namsai KVK on Tuesday under the ongoing DBT-funded project titled ‘Expansion of activities of biotech- Kisan hub in selected seven aspirational districts of Northeast states’.

The programme was conducted to prevent classical as well as new occurrence of the African swine fever. The African swine fever is a fatal viral disease introduced in India last year, causing huge mortality of pigs in the Northeast states.

“The important aspect of the disease is that there is no vaccine developed till date to secure the pig population and thereby preventives measures play a vital role against the disease occurrence,” the KVK informed in a release.

More than 60 pig sheds in four selected villages under the DBT project of Namsai district were sanitized with suitable disinfectants.

An awareness programme, demonstration of biological control measures, as well as vaccination against classical swine fever was also conducted by the KVK.