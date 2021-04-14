Min asks HoDs to complete works on time

HAWAI, 13 Apr: DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang advised the HoDs of Anjaw district to complete sanctioned works within the specified time, following proper codal formalities and specifications.

Addressing a meeting with the district’s HoDs here on 11 April, the minister asked them to utilize the government funds judiciously.

Thereafter, Lowang visited Walong and Kibithoo. On 12 April, he inaugurated a drinking water supply tank constructed by the Hawai PHE&WS subdivision in Kibithoo, in the presence of MLA Dansanglu Pul, ZPC Sohai Ama, panchayat members, and others.

The storage capacity of the tank is 50,000 litres. “This project will be beneficial not only to the civilians of Kibithoo but also to the army and the ITBP personnel posted in Kibithoo,” he said.

The minister also inaugurated a health camp at Karoti organized by Tilam-based 274 field regiment of the Indian Army. He lauded the commanding officer of the regiment for organizing the health camp.

Lowang also visited Kaho and Dichu villages to “explore water supply facilities and to enquire about water scarcity in the border area,” the DIPRO said.