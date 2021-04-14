DC appeals to people to follow Covid-19 SOPs

KHONSA, 13 Apr: Tirap DC Taro Mize has appealed to the people of the district to follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) in the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in its second wave in the country.

The DC said every individual must wear masks, maintain social distancing, wash hands with sanitizers and avoid unnecessary crowding.

“As per the latest SOP, non-wearing of masks in public places will be fined @ Rs 500,” the DC said, and appealed to the people in the targeted age groups to “get free Covishield vaccination, which is safe and has no side effects.”

Addressing a joint meeting of the district task force for immunization and the district level coordination committee on NDD to review the Covid-19 vaccination performance in the district on Tuesday, the DC urged all the line departments to take a “door-to-door approach to cover targeted beneficiaries in the ages of 1 to 19 years under the national deworming programme amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He suggested to all the frontline healthcare workers to abide by the Covid-19 SOPs and guidelines while discharging the NDD duties.

Informing about the rising Covid-19 cases in the district in recent times, DMO Dr N Lowang advised all healthcare workers and frontline workers to maintain the SOPs while treating Covid-19 patients.

DPM Lomhat Lowang made a presentation on the plans and programmes under the NDD, and on the progress of Covid-19 vaccination drive in the district. (DIPRO)