Governor greets people on Ambedkar Jayanti

ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: Governor BD Mishra has conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution.

The governor expressed hope that the occasion would “further strengthen the nation’s resolve to preserve, protect and defend our constitution.”

Describing Dr Ambedkar as a great social reformer, a distinguished scholar, an eminent economist and a leader of the masses, the governor said, “On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, let us take a pledge to imbibe the principles and ideals of Dr Ambedkar in our life and contribute towards creating a strong and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.” (Raj Bhavan)