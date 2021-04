YINGKIONG, 14 Apr: The encroached government sericulture farmland here in Upper Siang district was freed from encroachers during an eviction drive carried out by the district administration with the help of the police.

All the illegally erected barbed wire and bamboo fences were removed from the entire 16,700 sq mtr area of the farmland by a team led Executive Magistrate Kenli Riba. (DIPRO)