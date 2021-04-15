CM advocates greater role of health workers, police in containing Covid-19

ZIRO, 14 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday called for a greater role to be played by the health workers and the police force in containing the second wave of coronavirus infection, so that it does not disrupt normal life and businesses.

Khandu, who visited Gyati Taka General Hospital here in Lower Subansiri district to assess the level of preparedness for the coronavirus after laying the foundation for the construction of a new building for the zonal hospital here, said that the coronavirus outbreak gave the state government the opportunity to assess the health preparedness level in terms of infrastructure, facilities and manpower.

“The state government thereby launched an ambitious project to convert all the district hospitals to state of-the-art hospitals,” he said.

The CM requested the executing department to complete the construction of the new hospital building within the timeline.

“Currently, all district hospitals are being upgraded with new buildings, manpower and improved facilities,” said the CM.

On Covid preparedness, the CM said that, in view of the new wave of Covid infections, the rate of testing has been increased along with the vaccination coverage.

“Focus must be on for RT-PCR and TrueNat testing,” he said.

Khandu appealed to the people to urge people of 45 years and above to come forward and get vaccinated. Currently, the district hospital has the capacity to cover 100 people a day, and will be further increased to 200 with the increase in supply of vaccines.

Later in the day, the CM inaugurated the first women’s police station of Lower Subansiri district.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said: “Arunachal police is well-equipped at par with Delhi police.”

He said that the state government has given top priority to law and order, along with modernization of the police force. He commended the role played by the police force during the last Covid outbreak.

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, home advisor Nyamar Karbak, PWD advisor Phurpa Tsering and DGP RP Upadhyaya accompanied the CM during the visit. (CM’s PR Cell)