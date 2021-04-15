Restriction on gathering in Arunachal as Covid cases increase

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: Alarmed by the surge in Covid-19 cases and the detection of positive cases in Arunachal, the state government has imposed partial restriction with minimum attendance at marriage and religious gatherings.

As per the new standard operating procedure (SOP), a maximum of 100 people can attend a marriage gathering, while a maximum of 50 people will be allowed at religious gatherings, festivals and rituals.

The government has also made it mandatory for the people to wear masks and observe physical distancing in public places.

After being criticized over the exorbitant Covid-19 testing charges, the state government on Wednesday revised the charges.

In an order it issued on Wednesday, the health department stated that the rate for RT-PCR and TrueNat tests has been reduced to Rs 500 from the existing Rs 1,000, while there will be charge of Rs 200 for a rapid antigen test.

The total number of Covid cases in the state has gone upto 16912 of which, 64 are active cases.