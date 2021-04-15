Hasten land acquisition for NH 415

After a long wait, the capital administration has set into motion the start of Package B (Papu Nallah to Nirjuli) and Package C (Nirjuli to Banderdewa) of the Itanagar-Banderdewa four-lane road project. On Tuesday, the administration started re-verification of all the structures falling under Packages B and C, so that compensation can be disbursed to genuinely affected people. Once the compensation is paid and land is acquired, the contractors will start the actual work. The Itanagar to Banderdewa four-lane road project has been divided into three packages.

A major portion of Package A from Chandranagar to Papu Nallah has been completed, barring the underpass and two bridges. Packages B and C are waiting for completion of land acquisition. Until an encumbrance-free land is handed over to the contractors, they are not going to start the work. The capital administration should speed up the process of land acquisition. The compensation fund is already with the office of the deputy commissioner. Also, DC Komkar Dulom himself told the press that compensation assessment was already done in 2016, and that the administration is only re-verifying it. Therefore, the process of land acquisition should be done quickly. The early completion of Packages B and C will not only improve the condition of NH 415 but will also beautify the state capital. At present, the condition of the road from Papu Nallah to Banderdewa is in a bad shape. Especially the stretch between Papu Nallah and Nirjuli is in a pathetic condition. The people of Naharlagun, Nirjuli, Karsingsa and Banderdewa should extend every possible help to the capital administration, the PWD highway and the contractor for early completion of Packages B and C. Without the support of the denizens, it will be difficult to complete these two packages.