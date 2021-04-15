Governor exhorts religious leaders to join hands in fight against Covid-19

ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: Governor BD Mishra on Wednesday exhorted religious leaders to join hands in the fight against Covid-19.

He appealed to them to reach out to as many people as possible to secure the state from Covid-19.

“The religious leaders are the most respected individuals of the society and they can immensely contribute to the fight against the pandemic,” the governor said during a videoconference with religious leaders of all religions on Wednesday.

He said the pandemic has disrupted people’s lives and freedom and therefore the people have to be united to defeat the pandemic.

Mishra suggested to them to advise the people to strictly maintain the standard operating procedures, such as wearing a facemask, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently, avoiding mass gatherings, and motivating the elderly persons to get vaccinated against the virus at the earliest.

Reposing his faith in the religious gurus and community leaders, the governor urged them to assist the illiterate and elderly people in getting vaccinated and get involved in helping the people who do not have resources or knowledge in getting Corona treatment.

Religious leaders from different tribes, sects and creeds, and functionaries of various faith groups from the districts interacted with the governor. (Raj Bhavan)