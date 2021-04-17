Drug peddler caught, heroin seized

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 16 Apr: The police in Sille-Oyan, with the help of the Oyan Village Defence Personnel (OVDP), caught a hardcore drug peddler from Oyan village on Thursday and recovered around 24 grams of suspected heroin from his possession.

The drug peddler has been identified as Jugesh Moyong alias Tapi Moyong (35), of Oyan village, and a case has been registered against him at the Sille-Oyan police station under Section 21 (b) of the NDPS Act.

During interrogation, the peddler admitted that he purchased the contraband drugs worth Rs 60,000 from a trader in Guwahati (Assam) to sell in East Siang district.

The peddler was under surveillance of the Sille-Oyan police and the OVDP for the last several months.

Members of the OVDP along with a police team led by Ruksin SDPO Taken Saring and Sille-Oyan OC Taker Takoh followed his route from the Murkongselek railway station (Assam) to Oyan and caught him along with the contraband substance.

It may be mentioned that the OVDP, led by its president Suraj Pait, has been acting against drug trade in the state’s boundary areas and helping the local police in their drive against the drug menace.

The OVDP has enabled the Sille-Oyan police in arresting as many as 26 persons in connection with different drug-related cases during the last three years.

It also conducted a series of meetings to make the local villagers aware of the drug menace.