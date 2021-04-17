AAPSU urges GoAP to effectively manage 2nd wave of Covid-19

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: Expressing serious concern over the unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Friday urged the state government to pull up its socks to effectively manage the second wave of the pandemic.

The union said the state government has not yet taken concrete measures to effectively manage the second wave of the pandemic, even after the central government and other agencies have painted a grim picture of the future of the situation.

Stating that the state’s health infrastructure was badly exposed during the first wave of the pandemic, the union urged the health department to be prepared in advance for any eventuality.

“All necessary medicines, PPE kits, manpower and equipments, including oxygen cylinders should be arranged in advance,” it said.

The union also demanded ramping up of the vaccination drive in the state in order to cover all age groups, apart from making it mandatory for all to wear masks in public places.

Meanwhile, AAPSU president Hawa Bagang and general secretary Tobom Dai separately met Education Minister Taba Tedir on the students’ stipends issue.

According to the union, the minister was “courteous” and “reciprocative” towards the sentiment of the student community.

Apart from the stipends issue, the two student leaders apprised the minister of the “urgency of making operational the full-fledged state university that has already been established in Pasighat by appointing regular a vice chancellor, registrar and other staff members to cater the ever increasing students passing out from colleges every year for higher studies.”