GPF, GWS demand arrest of vandals

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: The Galo People’s Forum (GPF) has demanded that the capital police ensure early arrest of one Tai Tayu and others involved in the alleged vandalism of the Mopin Solung ground on 1 April, failing which, the organization said, it would launch “a series of bandh calls and democratic movements.”

Addressing media persons at the Arunachal Press Club on Friday, GPF general secretary Reken Ingo said that a regular case has already been registered at the Itanagar police station but the police have not yet arrested the culprits even after 14 days.

“It is unfortunate that the alleged accused is still not arrested. Rather, he is giving his clarification to the media. We have also submitted representation to the chief minister, DGP and SP capital on this regard but yet there is no positive outcome to it,” he said.

He said that the delay in arresting the alleged accused by the capital police “has left no option but to launch a democratic movement against the state government and home department in the state capital on 15 April.”

“Failing to provide justice for hurting the sentiments of the Galo community, the union will also go for a series of bandh calls in the Galo inhabited districts in the second phase,” he added.

Ingo also informed that GPF members visited the police station to enquire about the progress of the case but the justification from the police department was not convincing.

“The criminal act by trespassing, intimidation and vandalism by the culprits has disrespected the sanctity of indigenous festival of Galo community. It has also hurt the sentiment, prestige and dignity of the Galo community,” he added.

The Galo Welfare Society (GWS) also in a representation submitted to Chief Minister Pema Khandu demanded immediate arrest of Tai Tayu and others involved in the vandalism of the Mopin festival ground.