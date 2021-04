ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has contributed Rs 1,20,000 for the fire victims of Senua Noksa village in Longding district. The deputy commissioner of Longding has written to ACF president Toko Teki, expressing gratitude for the contribution.

“The generous donation will have a major impact for resettlement of Senua Noksa village,” the DC wrote.