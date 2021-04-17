Poppy fields destroyed in Longding

LONGDING, 16 Apr: A team of officials from the State Anti Narcotic Bureau, under the supervision of First Class Special Executive Magistrate Oli Koyu, destroyed about 963 acres of poppy fields in Longphong, Mintong, Longding circle and Pongchau circle from 14-15 April.

The state narcotic team was provided assistance by EAC Dakli Gara, Longding DSP B Tangjang, Kanubari DSP K Komrang and Longding CO Taya Yullu. Simultaneously, SHGs of Wakka circle also destroyed poppy fields.

“Production and possession of poppy straws and fruits of commercial quantity of 50 kgs and above in cultivation area or warehouse is punishable with 10-20 years imprisonment u/s 15/8 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985,” Koyu said.

The drive was conducted in coordination with the district administration and the police department.

Koyu expressed appreciation for the support and cooperation provided by the officials concerned. “If it was not for some technical and logistic issues, we could have covered more area,” he said, adding, however, that he was satisfied with the operation.

“Such drive is much-needed in a district like Longding, which is strategically located, sharing international border with Myanmar and border with state like Nagaland where drug abuse is very high and rampant. Also, cases of drug abuse in the district is high and is negatively affecting the human resource of the district,” said an official. (DIPRO)