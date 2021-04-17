NCPCR concerned over rise in child labour cases

NAHARLAGUN, 16 Apr: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member Taba Rosy expressed concern over the rise in child labour cases in the state and urged the people to stop engaging child labour.

The NCPCR member, who attended a function at the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) campus here on Friday, said that “most of the cases are from the neighbouring state.”

She distributed sports items and four bicycles for the children of the children’s home run by the OWA.

The sports items and the bicycles were sponsored by NCPCR member Dr RG Anand.

APSCPCR members Tame Achum and Jumtum Minga spoke on the Right to Education Act and ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’.

During the function, children of the children’s home performed songs and dances, and demonstrated yoga postures as well as ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’.