Longte Yullo celebrated

KOLORIANG, 16 Apr: Longte Yullo – one of the oldest festivals of the Nyishi tribe – was celebrated with traditional gaiety at the general ground here in Kurung Kumey district on Thursday.

Kurung Kumey DC Kento Riba, who attended the celebration, appealed to the public to fight against Covid-19 by following the Covid-19 SOPs and guidelines, and to get vaccinated against the pandemic.

The DC also appealed to civil society bodies to cooperate with the district administration in developmental activities.

Among others, ANYA general secretary Bengia Tada, senior citizens and government officials attended the celebration. (DIPRO)