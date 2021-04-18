Covid-19: Gov interacts with members of state assembly, urban bodies and PRIs

ITANAGAR, 17 Apr: Governor BD Mishra interacted with all the members of the state assembly, the urban bodies and the panchayati raj institutions (PRI) of the state through a virtual meet from the Raj Bhavan here on 17 April.

He urged the people, particularly the elected members of the legislative assembly, the urban bodies and the PRIs, to proactively participate in creating awareness on the Covid pandemic and Covid SOPs.

The governor emphasized on Covid appropriate behaviour and “micro-containment.” He said that the elected representatives must educate the people against crowding, spitting in public places and rumour mongers. “Our leaders must motivate our people to take vaccination and maintain the Covid SOPs,” he said.

Responding to the concern of the people regarding frequent movement of army and paramilitary forces in the state, the governor said that he has spoken to the commander of the Eastern Army Command in Kolkata, who in turn informed him that 97 percent to 99 percent of his army personnel have been vaccinated and anyone having symptoms of Covid is confined in the army stations and treated before being moved to forward posts.

Replying to the concern regarding shortage of vaccine, the governor informed that he has already taken up with the union health secretary, who he said “has immediately released 20,000 vaccines for the state.”

“There will be no shortage as the president of India, the prime minister and the union government are concerned about the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” the governor said.

He cautioned against holding public functions without maintaining social distancing and people moving around without a mask covering the nose and the mouth.

“It is not the duty of the government agencies only, like district administration and the district police, but it is also the responsibility of every member of the society to enforce Covid protocols,” he said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Health Minister Alo Libang informed about the initiatives taken by the state government, including reduction of charges for Covid tests, screening and testing at entry points from 19 April, etc.

The CM said the second wave of the virus has emerged as a real threat owing to its more infectious nature, resulting in a higher mortality rate than the first wave that had rocked the world last year.

He emphasized on strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs, and encouraged all eligible people to get vaccinated. He also sought to dispel the rumours regarding the ineffectiveness and side-effects of the vaccine and said that the vaccine being provided by the government is safe and effective against the virus.

“Till yesterday, we have vaccinated about 1.35 lakh people. Going by the rapid increase in Covid positive cases, we have to get more and more people vaccinated. Legislators, corporators, councillors and panchayat members need to encourage people to go for vaccination, besides creating awareness on compulsory wearing of masks, maintaining social distance and proper hygiene,” he said.

Khandu also emphasized on more testing through TrueNat and RT-PCR. He said testing, tracking and treatment have to be ramped up.

“By Monday the government, through the department of health and family welfare, will notify the guidelines to combat this second wave of coronavirus,” he informed.

All entry points to the state will be on vigil and testing will be made compulsory for all people entering the state. Also, restrictions will be put on social gatherings and functions, Khandu said.

Legislators, urban bodies’ members and zilla parishad chairpersons of most Covid-affected districts shared their suggestions during the videoconference.

Earlier, Health Secretary P Parthiban made a presentation on the Covid situation in the state. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)