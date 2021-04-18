OSC holds awareness camp

NAHARLAGUN, 17 Apr: The one-stop centre (OSC) here on Saturday organized an awareness meeting on women-oriented schemes for women survivors and students of the social work department of Don Bosco College, Jullang.

The organizers highlighted various women-related schemes under the ICDS, the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, the Dulari Kanya Yojana, the Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana and the Chief Minister’s Cancer Chemotherapy Scheme.

The students presented a skit on domestic violence, child marriage and how one can approach various OSCs for help.

The survivors assisted by the OSC shared their experiences of how the centre assisted them in solving their issues. Masks made by the Singcha Gene Welfare Society were also distributed.