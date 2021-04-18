World Haemophilia Day observed

NAHARLAGUN, 17 Apr: World Haemophilia Day was observed at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here on Saturday by the NHM’s state blood cell and the State Blood Transfusion Council in association with the Apatani Students’ Union (ASU) by organizing a blood donation camp.

Various federal units of the ASU and members of the public came forward to donate blood voluntarily.

ASU president Pura Nado appealed to the public to donate blood voluntarily, so that no patient suffers for want of blood. He said the demand for blood in the state currently is higher than the supply.

TRIHMS Assistant Professor Dr Nani Tago, Blood Bank Officer Dr Tashi Paleng and haemophilia patients attended the programme.