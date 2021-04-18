Community volunteers trained on disaster response

PASIGHAT, 17 Apr: A 45-day state level training of community volunteers on disaster response concluded with a valedictory function at the outdoor stadium here in East Siang district on Friday.

The training was conducted by the SDRF for 13 eastern districts of the state. Similar training was also conducted for the western districts in Itanagar by the NDRF.

Attending the valedictory function, Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong said that natural disasters can happen at anytime, anywhere, and therefore everyone should be prepared to handle them safely and effectively.

Stating that “a prepared society is always protected,” the MLA said that trained community volunteers could work together to spread awareness in the society and minimize the effects of various natural disasters and other emergencies.

He advised the community volunteers to share the knowledge they gained during the training with community members.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh spoke on the role of community volunteers and preparing professionally qualified human resource in the field of disaster management.

Disaster Management Assistant Director Papang Duggong also spoke. (DIPRO)