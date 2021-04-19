Longtey celebrated in Chebang village

CHEBANG, 18 Apr: Longtey festival was celebrated with traditional fervour in remote Chebang village in Kurung Kumey district from 12 to 15 April.

Traditional games and sports, a cultural programme and prayer for world peace and progress were the main attractions of the festival.

Attending the celebration, PWD Capital Division B Executive Engineer Tarh Gunkap and Phassang ZPM Yomdo Tadu called upon the villagers to protect and preserve their rich culture and tradition.

The festival’s organizing secretary Kipa Labo lauded the villagers for participating in various events during the festival.