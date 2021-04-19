Manipur folk artist visits Mother’s Vision

AALO, 18 Apr: Padmashree awardee and popular folk artist from Imphal, Manipur, Guruji Reween Mashangva visited the Mothers’ Vision de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centre here in West Siang district on 17 April and conducted a motivational session to encourage the inmates receiving treatment at the centre.

The session was a unique combination of musical therapy and spiritual guidance to inculcate a sense of living as a member of a society.

Stating that drug addiction is one of the most challenging tasks today, Mashangva exhorted Mother’s Vision to keep up the healthy tempo of working for the cause of the addicted people. (DIPRO)