Earth Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: The Northeast regional centre of the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE) celebrated Earth Day at Gyan Ganga Vidyapeeth here on Thursday.

This year’s theme of Earth Day is ‘Restore our Earth’.

Drawing and declamation competitions were organized as part of the celebration.

Before the competitions, discussions were held on the importance of Earth Day, and on the ‘Bharat ka Amrut Mahotsav’.

Scientists from the GBPNIHE regional centre and teachers and students of the school participated in the programme and took the pledge to work towards a cleaner environment and a green Earth.

The students portrayed messages about climate change, pollution and global warming through paintings, and discussed how the young generation can work together towards restoring the planet.

Scientists from the GBPNIHE regional centre and the principal of the school shared their views on how people can work together for a better, clean and green environment.

Earth Day was also celebrated by the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the government college in Doimukh on Thursday.

As part of the programme, NSS volunteers carried out a ‘mass plantation-cum-cleanliness drive’ in the college campus.

An awareness programme was also conducted in the presence of college Principal Taw Azu, faculty members and students.

Assistant Professor Dagbom Chisi exhorted the students to spread awareness regarding the alarming condition of the planet. He urged the participants to take the responsibility of saving Earth by making it a greener and cleaner planet.